OnePlus 8, 8 Pro pre-bookings begin in India via Amazon

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones were launched earlier this month. Now the company has started pre-bookings in India on Amazon via gift card ahead of sale from May 11th.



Customers can now pre-book the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with a gift cart of Rs 1,000 or more and take advantage of Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. In order to to avail cashback, customers can purchase Rs 1,000 or above OnePlus Amazon.in e-Gift Card on Amazon between April 29 and May 10.



The gift card will be sent to the customer via email. It can be claimed using the link provided in the email. You can then redeem the Gift Card on Amazon.in for the purchase of the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro on from May 11 till June 30. The Rs 1,000 cashback will reflect in the Amazon Pay account within 30 days of purchasing the smartphone.



OnePlus recently revealed the prices for the OnePlus 8 series in India. The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 41,999. The base OnePlus 8 version is exclusive to Amazon. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999.



The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.



OnePlus 8 comes in three colours like Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus 8 Pro colour variants are Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramine Blue.



OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel Color Filter camera sensor. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.



The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. The phone comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T and runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU.





