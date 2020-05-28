Advertisement

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro OxygenOS 10.3.3 update brings slow-mo video recording at 960fps and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 2:56 pm

Latest News

The new update brings a host of new features and bug fixes.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to its older OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones in India. The new update brings a host of new features and bug fixes.

 

The company has started rolling out an OxygenOS 10.3.3 update to both the smartphones. The official changelog reveals that the update brings May security patch to both the phones. The update also brings the ability for OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality. The update also optimises the volume adjustment to improve user experience. 

 

Furthermore, the update brings improved battery life to both the phones and it brings improved stability and fixed general issues. In the camera department, the update brings support for 960fps slow-motion video recording at 720p resolution. It also adds lens stain detection on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Furthermore, the update also brings newly-added Epic Games in the Game Space application. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has slashed the price of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones in India. The OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB + 256GB storage model is now listed on the official OnePlus India website for Rs 47,999. This is Rs 6,000 down from the phone's price earlier, which was Rs 53,999. The OnePlus 7T 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 34,999 down from the launch price of Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 37,999 down from the earlier price of Rs 39,999. Both models have received Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 price cuts, respectively.

 

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Instant translation and more

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro new OxygenOS update brings slow-mo video improvements, March security patch and more

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro price slashed by Rs 6,000 in India

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7T update OnePlus 7T Pro update OnePlus 7T OxygenOS 10.3.3 update OnePlus 7T Pro OxygenOS 10.3.3 update OnePlus smartphones OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X50t 5G in works, spotted on Google Play listing

Samsung Galaxy M01 new details emerged online ahead of launch

OnePlus 8 series sale date postponed in India due to production issues

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies