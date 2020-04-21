Advertisement

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro price slashed by Rs 6,000 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 11:45 am

The latest development comes after the announcement of the price of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in India.
OnePlus has slashed the price of last year's OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones by Rs 6,000 on OnePlus.in and Croma.com. The latest development comes after the announcement of the price of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in India.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB + 256GB storage model is now listed on the official OnePlus India website for Rs 47,999. This is Rs 6,000 down from the phone's price earlier, which was Rs 53,999. However, the new price is not reflected on Amazon India as of now since the e-commerce platform is not taking any orders during the coronavirus lockdown except essential products.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price has not been changed and is still available for Rs 58,999. The company has not changed the prices of the standard OnePlus 7T, which at the moment is selling for a starting price of Rs 34,999.

The OnePlus 7T 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 34,999 down from the launch price of Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 37,999 down from the earlier price of Rs 39,999. Both models have received Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 price cuts, respectively.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999 which will be exclusive to Amazon. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

Talking of the specs, OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 2400×1080 pixels resolution. It has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support.

OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.65-inch QHD+ curved display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 10 with Oxygen OS skin on top and has a 4,085mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support. Powered by a Qualcomm  Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto unit and a 16-megapixel 117° ultra-wide lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

