OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with work-life balance and Epic games store and more in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 12:27 pm

The update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is similar to the OxgenOS 10.3.3 update which was rolled out to OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones.
OnePlus rolled OxygenOS Beta 6 support for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. Now, these two handsets are receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update in India with May 2020 security patch, some bug fixes, and new features.

The update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is similar to the OxgenOS 10.3.3 update which we reported yesterday being rolled out to OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones.

Apart from bring the latest Android security patch, the update brings updated OnePlus launcher (v4.1.6). It also improves system stability and fixes some general bugs.

The update fixes the issue with default country in assisted dialing when SIM2 is in roaming state and adds Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely. Furthermore, the update also added Epic Games in Game Space.

This OTA update will have a staged rollout, it might be a while before you receive the OTA notification on your device. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone.

You can check out the full changelog below:

System
1. Updated launcher version to 4.1.6
2. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
3. Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Phone
1. Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when SIM2 is in roaming state
2. Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely (India only)
3. Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)


(Via)

