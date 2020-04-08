  • 13:49 Apr 08, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with March security patch and bug fixes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 11:27 am

Latest News

The new beta build for OnePlus 6, 6T makes unlocking the LockBox without any problems in the File Manager.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The update brings the March 2020 Android security patch and a few bug fixes to both the new devices.

The new beta build makes unlocking the LockBox without any problems in the File Manager. Additionally, the company got rid of blank screens while clearing up background apps, and fixed crashes in the launcher when apps were in full-screen.

The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.

Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 6 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T:


System
1. Now unlock the LockBox without any problems in File Manager
2. No more crashes in the Launcher with apps in full-screen display
3. Got rid of blank screens while clearing up the background apps
4. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched on April 14. The company has announced that there will be online-only event which will be held at 8:30 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on the OnePlus official website and YouTube channel. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be launched at the event.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 4 brings privacy alerts reminders, December security patch and more

OnePlus 6, 6T new OxygenOS update brings list of bug fixes and December security patch

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T OnePlus 6 update OnePlus 6T update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Ace2 renders surface online, colour variants revealed

OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

Redmi 8A Dual new update brings March Android Security Patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies