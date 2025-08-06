OnePlus 15 Design Leak: Revamped Camera Module Expected

A new OnePlus 15 design leak suggests that the handset will give up on the circular camera module which has been a part of the brand’s flagship smartphones since the OnePlus 11. After three generations, the company is finally planning to switch to a new design and as per leak, that design was recently seen in another OnePlus device.

The leak coming from DCS on Weibo suggests that the OnePlus 15 design will include a rectangular-shaped module with rounded edges, something we have seen on the recent OnePlus 13s / OnePlus 13T.

Furthermore, the upcoming OnePlus 15 is rumoured to ditch the Hasselblad co-branding for its cameras, marking a potential shift in the company’s imaging strategy. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a slightly lower-resolution display than its predecessor, reportedly offering a “1.5K” panel. Despite the downgrade, the screen will still utilize LIPO technology and sport ultra-thin bezels for a premium visual experience.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is said to pack a 50MP primary camera and be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. A massive 7,000–7,500mAh battery is expected, along with support for 100W wired charging.

OnePlus won’t be holding back on specifications with its next flagship and as for the design, we’ll have to wait a little more to see whether OnePlus will give its OnePlus 15 a distinctive new look or will stick to the traditional design language we have seen in previous OnePlus devices.