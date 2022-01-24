OnePlus 10R tipped to launch in Q2 2022 with Dimensity 9000, 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus announced its flagship 10 Pro smartphone earlier this month in China. Now, the company is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 10R in China and India in Q2 2022.

The upcoming OnePlus 10R will come as the successor of 9R or 9RT in the coming months. To refresh, OnePlus 9RT was recently launched in India, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in India by March.

OnePlus 10R Leaked Specs

As per a report from Android Central, the OnePlus 10R will be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000. The phone will likely have at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to come with 120Hz AMOLED screen.

In addition, the phone will be based on Android 12 on top of OxygenOS 12 or ColorOS 12 depending on the region. The smartphone will reportedly debut in China and India and could arrive at the end of Q2 2022.

The leak does not reveal the expected price of the OnePlus 10R. For reference, the OnePlus 9RT 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 46,999.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 9RT packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W.