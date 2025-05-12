One UI 8 Beta Launch Timeline Leaked and It’s Coming Sooner Than You’d Think

One UI 8 Beta launch timeline has been leaked and it seems like Samsung is trying to catch up with other brands this time around, after it faced a major delay with the One UI 7 launch. The One UI 8 features have already been leaked once before, suggesting that it may not bring any major UI changes but a few new features.

As per a SamMobile report, One UI 8 Beta is set to begin later this month itself, which is sooner than one would expect from Samsung for its next One UI version. “We can exclusively confirm that the One UI 8 beta program will begin later this month,” the report read. A report from earlier in April this year hinted that the brand’s upcoming foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7 will run on One UI 8 out of the box.

Considering Samsung has been launching its foldables in July since past two years, we can expect the One UI 8 beta launch to take place later this month (during third week of May as per the SamMobile report), run the whole June, and make its official debut in the month of July when the new Z-series foldables launch. The publication also states that the beta will be available for select few devices and in select markets. We are expecting Samsung to first roll it out for Galaxy S25 series devices considering they are the latest S-series flagships.

The report adds that we might see a wider rollout sometime in June. According to previous leaks, with One UI 8 based on Android 16, Samsung is planning to give its DeX feature a UI revamp. Reports suggest that Samsung has also polished and upgraded several general UI elements in the latest One UI 8 firmware, including a sleeker, glass-like background blur effect in pop-up menus.

A few new Galaxy AI features could also be added in One UI 8. We’ll know more once Samsung official details the update, likely later this month.