One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S24 Series and More Galaxy Phones Releasing in India Next Week

Samsung has announced that One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip 6, and the Z Fold 6 will begin in India and other select regions starting next week. The beta was initially introduced for Galaxy S25 series while the stable version came pre-loaded on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 that were announced last month.

“Initially introduced with the Galaxy S25 series in May, the One UI 8 beta program will include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 beginning next week in Korea, the U.S., the U.K. and India,” said Samsung in a newsroom post. One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and the Z Flip 6 should likely include the same features as the S25 series.

“The updated UX in One UI 8 is tailored to the distinct form factors across the Galaxy device lineup, enhancing productivity and efficiency in your everyday tasks. It intelligently adapts to your context, delivering personalized, proactive suggestions that align with your daily routine,” said Samsung when it announced the One UI 8 Beta. Further, when paired with the Galaxy Buds3 or Buds3 Pro, users can activate Google’s Gemini with voice or by long-pressing either earbud.

Furthermore, in September, availability of the One UI 8 Beta will extend to even more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G and A54. Users can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

In September, Samsung will roll out the official version of One UI 8. The update will begin with the Galaxy S25 series and will be rolled out sequentially to other eligible devices. In addition, One UI 8 Watch will expand to more Galaxy Watch models beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series later this year, “delivering motivational health features and a more refined, intuitive smartwatch interface to a wider range of users,” said the brand.