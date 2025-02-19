One UI 7 Beta 4 Released for Galaxy S24 Series in India: All Details

Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 7 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S24 series in India. The beta program of One UI 7 for Samsung’s last year flagships began in December last year and beta 4 comes after a gap of more than a month since beta 3 release. Here’s what the new update has to offer.

The new One UI 7 beta 4 update bears firmware version S92xBXXU4ZYBA in India and S921NKSU5ZYBA in South Korea. Other countries where the beta program is running should eventually get the update as well. The update has a file size of around 1.4GB, depending on the country. The update has several new features to offer, including support for AI filters, log video recording on the S24 Ultra, and more. Here’s what the changelog reads:

Add AI Filter in Camera.

Add Samsung Log (log video format) in Camera (S24 Ultra).

Fix Ul error of lock screen and AOD.

Fix quick panel Ul error.

Fix grouping alarm error.

Fix the problem of stuttering when releasing the fingerprint reader.

Fix the problem of the top bar disappearing from the home screen.

Modify the animation that was unnatural when opening and closing the App recently.

Fix the problem of there being a gap in the status bar after installing Goodlock Quickstar.

Many other improvements.

Read More: Samsung to Improve Fingerprint Unlocking Speed of Galaxy S24 Series with One UI 7

One should note that the Log video format support, which debuted with the S25 series and is available on all three devices in the family, is currently available only for the S24 Ultra. There’s no word on whether it’ll be made available to the remaining two candidates of the S24 family.

Samsung is yet to confirm the stable rollout date of One UI 7 for its previous flagships. Rumours floating around suggest that Samsung could be targeting an April release but nothing has been finalised. If Samsung does indeed launch One UI 7 in April for its older flagships, it could mean that it will release a couple of more Beta builds ahead of the stable build rollout.