Samsung to Improve Fingerprint Unlocking Speed of Galaxy S24 Series with One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is nearly a year old at this point but the company hasn’t properly addressed the slow fingerprint unlocking issues users have been facing since launch. Now, a leak suggests that Samsung will improve the fingerprint unlocking speed of Galaxy S24 series with One UI 7.

Tipster Ice Universe has posted a video on X, suggesting that the fingerprint unlocking speed of the Galaxy S24 series devices will be drastically improved with the upcoming One UI 7 beta 3 update. Moroever, the locking and unlocking sound effect has also been replaced with a new one that’s more crisper and clearer than before. The video the tipster posted not only shows the faster fingerprint unlocking speed of Galaxy S24 series, but also has the new sound effect.

Stable One UI 7 for Samsung Galaxy S24 series will debut sometime in February according to leaks. Samsung released a second beta for One UI 7 back last month. The brand also detailed the new features of One UI 7, especially the Now Bar.

While detailing the Now Bar capabilities in One UI 7, the company said that it created the Personal Data Engine for Galaxy users, which a powerful privacy advancement that ensures on-device, cross-app personal data protection. Personalized data of users is stored in a secure space, safeguarded by an Encryption key that’s managed by Knox Vault. That’s the same trusted platform used to secure the most sensitive information on your smartphone, such as your biometric data.

Now Bar is where “you’ll control your entertainment, time your next personal best workout, get directions to your next meeting or start communicating in other languages.” Now Bar will also be an access point for the most comprehensively insightful experiences ever on Galaxy. “Now, your phone won’t just ping you, it will power your lifestyle,” said Samsung.







