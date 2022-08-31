HomeNewsOLA S1 series scooters to get extra layer on insurance security

OLA S1 series scooters to get extra layer on insurance security

Ola has announced that its S1 series scooter buyers will be able to avail a plan to add an extra layer of insurance security.

Ola S1 series insurance

Highlights

  • Ola S1 series buyers can avail an extra layer of insurance security
  • Ola will let you extend your warranty up to 5 years
  • New Ola S1 has a top speed of 95km/h

Ola has been trying to build upon its S1 series of electric scooters with various software updates and enhanced upgrades to the scooter. Now, the brand has announced that Ola S1 series buyers can add an extra layer of insurance security for a worry-free riding experience.

Ola has said that you can now avail extra insurance security for your S1 series vehicle that also includes protection of the Motor, Batteries, Electrical components and chargers. Furthermore, it is launching a special plan that lets you extend your warranty up to 5 years with damage protection up to Rs 1.2 lakhs.

OLA S1 Insurance

Buyers of OLA S1 can pick between a Comprehensive Warranty and a Battery Warranty. The company is also revealing a special launch discount on September 1, i.e. tomorrow. A couple of weeks ago, the brand unveiled the Ola S1 with upgraded specifications.

OLA S1 Price, Availability and Features

The sales for the Ola S1 will begin on September 2, and deliveries will begin on September 7. Customers can also avail of EMI offers to start at Rs 2,999, with a loan processing fee waiver, as per Ola.

The new Ola S1 offers a top speed of 95kmph with support for a cruise mode and a reverse mode as well. It can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and packs a 3KWh lithium-ion battery pack. The scooter has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 131km and a true range of 101km in normal mode, along with 128km in Eco mode and 90km in sports mode.

Apart from this, the brand also talked about its plans to unveil an all-electric car in 2024, which will go from 0-100kmph within 4 seconds and will have a range of over 500km on a single charge. It also claims to deliver a drag coefficient of less than 0.21 and will feature a glass roof.

