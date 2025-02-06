Ola Roadster X Series E-Bikes Launched in India: Features, Price, Availability

Ola has announced the launch of Ola Roadster X series e-bikes in India after teasing them last year. These are the first electric bikes from the brand and are meant to “redefine the motorcycling experience with impressive performance, innovative technology, and sustainability at its core,” as per the brand.

Ola Roadster X Series: Price, Availability

Ola Electric has unveiled five variants in its Roadster X series, including:

Roadster X (Available in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh trims):

Pricing : Rs 74,999 (2.5kWh), Rs 84,999 (3.5kWh), Rs 94,999 (4.5kWh)

: Rs 74,999 (2.5kWh), Rs 84,999 (3.5kWh), Rs 94,999 (4.5kWh) Range (IDC): 144 km (2.5kWh), 201 km (3.5kWh), 259 km (4.5kWh)

Roadster X+ (Offered in 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh variants):

Pricing : Rs 1,04,999 (4.5kWh), Rs 1,54,999 (9.1kWh)

: Rs 1,04,999 (4.5kWh), Rs 1,54,999 (9.1kWh) Range (IDC): 259 km (4.5kWh), 501 km (9.1kWh)

Deliveries for the Roadster X series are set to begin in mid-March 2025. The motorcycles will come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km?

Ola Roadster X Series: Performance

The Roadster X offers a top speed of 105 km/h for the 2.5kWh variant and 118 km/h for the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh models. In terms of acceleration, the 2.5kWh variant can go from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, while the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh versions achieve the same in 3.1 seconds. Riders can choose from Sports, Normal, and Eco modes, ensuring a flexible riding experience tailored to different needs.

The Roadster X+ takes performance even further with a top speed of 125 km/h for both the 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh variants. These models offer rapid acceleration, reaching 0-40 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The 9.1kWh variant boasts an industry-leading range of 501 km on a single charge (IDC), while the 4.5kWh model delivers 259 km.

The X+ variants also come equipped with advanced features such as digital insights, enhanced regenerative braking, cruise control, and reverse mode, offering a smarter and more personalized riding experience.

Ola Roadster X Series: Features

The Ola Roadster X series is powered by a mid-drive motor, ensuring smooth torque delivery, superior acceleration, and enhanced range. This efficient energy system optimizes performance while improving safety, offering riders a seamless and powerful experience.

A key innovation in the Roadster X lineup is its patented brake-by-wire technology, an industry-first feature paired with a single ABS for improved braking precision and enhanced safety. This cutting-edge system provides riders with better control, ensuring a secure and responsive riding experience.

The motorcycles run on MoveOS 5, Ola Electric’s advanced software that introduces a host of intelligent features. Riders can benefit from smart regeneration, cruise control, reverse mode, and energy insights, all designed to enhance convenience and riding efficiency. Additional safety features include Geo and time fencing, theft detection, and Find Your Vehicle.

Designed for adaptability, the Roadster X series features a modular battery system that supports multiple capacities. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, the battery is built for durability, while its serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) ensures easy maintenance and longevity.

Ola Electric has also introduced innovative flat cable technology, a first in the industry. These cables reduce weight, improve thermal performance, and enhance overall reliability. A first-in-segment feature is the all-LED lamps on the front. It further has a 4.3-inch colour LCD display and front disc brakes.

Structurally, the Roadster X is built with a double cradle frame architecture, offering a lightweight yet sturdy design. Its low center of gravity improves stability and handling, ensuring a safer and more agile riding experience.