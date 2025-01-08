Nvidia Announces Plans to Launch GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Platform in India

Nvidia, at CES 2025, has announced plans to launch GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming platform in India soon. Further, it announced that gamers will soon be able to play titles from their Steam library at GeForce RTX quality with the launch of a native GeForce NOW App for the Steam Deck. Nvidia is working to bring cloud gaming to the popular PC gaming handheld device later this year.

NVIDIA is broadening cloud gaming in India and Latin America. The first GeForce RTX 4080-powered data center will launch in India in the first half of this year, said the company. This will allow gamers to access console and PC games via the GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming platform in India.

“GeForce RTX-powered gaming in the rapidly growing Indian gaming market will provide the ability to stream AAA games without the latest hardware. Gamers in the region can look forward to the launch of Ultimate memberships, along with all the new games and technological advancements announced at CES,” said Nvidia.

Aside from this, the company said that the new native GeForce NOW app is now supported on the Steam Deck. It will offer up to 4K Resolution and 60 frames per second with high dynamic range on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld when connected to a TV, streaming from GeForce RTX-powered gaming rigs in the cloud.

Steam Deck gamers can gain access to all the same benefits as GeForce RTX 4080 GPU owners with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology for the highest frame rates and NVIDIA Reflex for ultra-low latency. Because GeForce NOW streams from an RTX gaming rig in the cloud, the Steam Deck uses less processing power, which extends battery life compared with playing locally.

GeForce NOW members can take advantage of RTX ON with the Steam Deck for photorealistic gameplay on supported titles, as well as HDR10 and SDR10 when connected to a compatible display for richer, more accurate color gradients.

Further, GeForce NOW by Nvidia is bringing AAA titles to VR headsets from the likes of Apple and Meta. Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, Meta Quest 3 and 3S and Pico virtual- and mixed-reality headsets are the supported spatial devices which will give members access to an extensive library of games to stream through GeForce NOW by opening the Browser to play.geforcenow.com when the newest app update, version 2.0.70, starts rolling out later this month.

For an even more enhanced visual experience, GeForce NOW Ultimate and Performance members using these devices can tap into RTX and DLSS technologies in supported games.