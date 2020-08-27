Nubia Red Magic 5S pre-orders begin globally, will go on sale starting from September 2

Nubia Red Magic 5S comes in Sonic Silver and Pulse colours.

Nubia announced Red Magic 5S 5G-enabled gaming smartphone in China last month. Now the pre-orders of the phone have begun in several countries outside of China. Nubia Red Magic 5S comes in Sonic Silver and Pulse colours.



The Nubia Red Magic 5S Sonic Silver with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 51,000) in the European Union countries. The phone will be available for $579 in the US and Canada as well as GBP 539 in the UK.



The Red Magic 5S Pulse with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,000), $649 and GBP 599. The Ice Dock will be available at EUR 44.90 (roughly Rs. 4,000), $44.90 and GBP 40.90.



The company has started pre-orders for the phone for the global markets at redmagic.gg and it will roll out in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates starting from September 2.



As of now, the launch of Red Magic 5S in other Asian countries such as India, and North American regions such as the USA and Canada is not known.

Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5GS has up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.



The phone runs on Android 10 with Redmagic OS and is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Nubia Red Magic 5S sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens and 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.

