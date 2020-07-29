Nubia Red Magic 5S announced with 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865, up to 16GB RAM

Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Nubia has unveiled its new 5G-enabled gaming smartphone - the Red Magic 5S in China. The phone is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs. 40,630 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 4399 yuan (Rs. 47,035 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version and 4999 yuan (Rs. 53,450 approx.) for the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. Nubia Red Magic 5S comes in Sonic Silver and Pulse colours.



Nubia Red Magic 5S features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.84Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode. The Red Magic 5GS has up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



Nubia Red Magic 5S is running on Android 10 with Redmagic OS. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.



On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5S sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens and 2 megapixels macro camera. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.



The phone has upgraded multi-dimensional cooling system ICE 4.0 with a silver-plated vapor chamber which features air-cooling and liquid-cooling as well. The cooling fan comes with a lifespan of 30,000 hours and a speed of 15,000 RPM. It also features dual IC shoulder touch game trigger keys for gaming.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 168.56 x 78 x 9.75mm and it weighs 220 grams.