Nu Republic Debuts Cyberstud Spin TWS Earbuds With A Fidget Spinner Case

Nu Republic, an Indian lifestyle technology brand, has announced the launch of Cyberstud Spin – India’s first wireless earbuds in a unique form factor of a fidget spinner. With its charging case designed as a fidget spinner, the brand claims that the Cyberstud Spin “offers a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps users engaged and entertained at the same time.”

Cyberstud Spin: Price

The Cyberstud Spin is available at a price of Rs 2499. The TWS earbuds are available at a variety of stores across the country including the brand’s own online store.

Cyberstud Spin: Features

The TWS earbuds sit in fidget-cased spinner and metal gliders which revolve with a “swoosh sound.” “This unique design caters to restless minds, offering an engaging and functional accessory that enhances both gaming and everyday tech experiences,” says the brand. The buds boast a Frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz and pack 13mm neodymium drivers with X-Bass technology and ENC mode.

Fidget-Spinner Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity that allows up to 15 meters of operational range. Users get a playtime of up to 70 hours when paired with the case and up to 100 hours of standby time.

The earbuds also offer touch controls for easy operation, dual mode functionality (Game/Music) to switch between different audio experiences, and a low Latency of 40ms for a lag-free gaming experience. Additionally, the earbuds are splash and sweat-resistant.

Meanwhile, in the audio products space, Jabra has promptly announced its exit from the TWS audio segment due to the changing market dynamics and in a bid to attain increased profitability from other areas of its business. It has also launched the last two pairs of its Elite series earbuds, including the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and the Elite 10 Gen 2. Both of them offer the world’s first LE Audio Smart Case where users can experience spatial sound from their TV or the treadmill at the gym, with easy plug & play to any device using the USB-C/3.5mm cable provided.