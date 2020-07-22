Advertisement

NSDC and Airtel Payments Bank partner to train youth in rural areas for jobs in Financial Services Industry

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 1:09 pm

Latest News

Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC will leverage their industry linkages and help the participants in finding suitable jobs.
Advertisement

Airtel Payments Bank and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) today announced a partnership to skill youth in rural India and enable them to find employment opportunities within the financial services industry.

The partnership aims to combine NSDC’s rich experience, deep training infrastructure, and wide network with Airtel Payment Bank’s industry insights to design and conduct targeted skill development programs for rural youth. The collaboration will co-create and conduct training programs on financial services for youth in rural areas to help them find job or entrepreneurship opportunity .

The Skill Development Programs will be tailored for imparting knowledge and skills for entry-level jobs such as Business Correspondent, Field Sales Executive, etc among others within the financial services sector. There will be a strong focus on adoption of digital tools to drive online banking and digital financial services given the growing penetration of affordable smartphones and 4G networks in the country.   

Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC will leverage their industry linkages and help the participants in finding suitable jobs. The partnership will also encourage skill trainees to become entrepreneurs, such as distributors/resellers of financial services, thereby creating employment opportunities for people in their local geographies.

Further, Airtel Payments Bank will also conduct an awareness drive at NSDC’s training centres. Under this drive, the Bank will organize sessions highlighting importance of digital banking, its benefits and also provide hand on digital banking experience during these sessions.

This collaboration will also extend to Eskill India, NSDC’s digital skilling initiative. Special learning modules will be built to create awareness about digital financial service and will be introduced on the platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “Financial inclusion empower people and promote ‘inclusive’ growth of the nation. Through our strategic partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, we aim at imparting the youth with knowledge and training that render financial and banking services more accessible to rural and semi-urban India.”

Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “India has the largest youth population in the world and a large proportion is residing in small towns and villages of the country. We believe they must become a key part of India’s growth journey and be able to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. We are delighted to partner with NSDC to empower our youth and build a financially inclusive India.”

Airtel Payments Bank partners with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer Coronavirus insurance plans

Airtel Payments Bank customers can now contribute to PM CARES fund via Airtel Thanks app

Airtel Payments Bank partners with Mastercard to develop customized financial products for farmers and SMEs in India

Airtel Payments Bank launches salary account for MSMEs

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel renews is pan-India managed network operations partnership with Ericsson

Vodafone launches eSIM support for iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 2020 and more

Airtel stops offering Zee5 Premium Subscription with its prepaid plans except one

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies