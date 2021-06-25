Nothing to partner with Flipkart for selling its TWS in India

Nothing has announced that it will partner with Flipkart in India for selling its TWS earbuds called ear (1) in India.

Nothing, Carl Pei's new hardware venture, has announced its foray into India in partnership with Flipkart.

As per a statement issued by nothing, "With decades of customer experience and robust delivery capabilities, Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing’s presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds ear (1)."

"Nothing’s debut product, ear (1) will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry Nothing products and services for years to come", as per the company's claims.

The India launch of Nothing ear (1) will happen alongside the global launch of the product by Nothing, which is a testament to the importance of the market to the new UK brand. Flipkart will offer Nothing ear (1) with doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI options.

“At Nothing, we aim to create easy to use consumer tech products with iconic designs that will bring differentiated value to our users in India and around the world,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

“For the upcoming launch of the ear (1), we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India. Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us", he added.