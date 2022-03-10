Nothing to host an event on March 23, to reveal its product roadmap for 2022

Carl Pei’s Nothing has announced that it will be hosting its first event for 2022 called ’The Truth’ on March 23. In another announcement related to Nothing, Pei also revealed that the company raised a new $70 million funding round today, which according to him will give it “the fuel to realize the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future”.

Nothing has already confirmed that the March 23 event is to reveal what the company has in stores for consumers for this year. The announcement comes at a time when it is being rumoured that Nothing will launch its first smartphone product in April. The report also mentioned that the entrepreneur has shown off a prototype of the device in meetings with several key executives from the industry at last week’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

“Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event,” Pei said in a press release. Nothing has already updated its website with the event countdown in place along with a Qualcomm logo at the bottom.

This could mean that Nothing may reveal its smartphone during the event but nothing has been confirmed by the brand as of now. Little is known about the smartphone from the brand including some transparent design elements, same as in the ear (1).

“Fundraising is not a milestone in itself. Rather, it’s the fuel to carry us into the next phase of growth. And we’re ready. The team, the capital, the partners and the supply chain. It’s all in place for what’s to come. In a lot of ways, 2022 is our real founding year”, Pei said a tweet.