Nothing smartphone could be in works, may launch in April 2022

Nothing, Carl Pei’s very own hardware venture launches its first product, its TWS earbuds called ear (1) back last year and it seems like the brand may soon enter a new category of products, which is smartphones. Nothing is working on a smartphone that could debut as soon as next month.

In a series of cryptic tweets, Carl Pei gave us a hint last month that Nothing is exploring to enter the smartphone business. Now, a report by TechCrunch states that Nothing has been working on a smartphone for over a year and plans to announce it by next month, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

What is Nothing’s future product strategy? We do plan to create a whole ecosystem of products and services in the future. So give us a chance to create another interaction between the company and your audience. So many products from Nothing are coming, and we will be happy to provide you with more updates and information regarding those in the future. We will create our own path and benchmarks: Nothing

The publication adds that the entrepreneur has shown off a prototype of the device in meetings with “several key executives from the industry at this week’s Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona”, according to a source close to the company. TechCrunch has also viewed a photo of one such meeting which the CEO of Nothing had with Qualcomm’s chief executive.

While there aren’t many details available about the smartphone, the source notes that the product will share a similar design language and “elements of transparency” seen in Nothing’s first product. In an interview last year in July, Pei said that “We have a lot of products in the pipeline. Earlier this year, we did a community crowdfunding round where we allocated $1.5 million to our community. That got bought up really quickly”.

“But as part of that funding round, we had a deck with some of the products in development. Our products are code-named as Pokémon, so there are a lot of Pokémon on that slide. We have multiple categories that we’re looking at, but we haven’t really announced what those are”, he added.