Nothing Phone (3) Leaks: Everything We Know

Nothing recently posted a video suggesting a new product launch and it seems like it could be the Nothing Phone (3). The details regarding the handset, including its launch timeline, it’s price range, and the Processor details have now been tipped, giving us a hint at what the Nothing Phone (3) could bring. Here are all the leaks regarding the Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing Phone (3): Expected Launch Timeline

The leaks for the Nothing Phone (3) come from 91mobiles Hindi. As per the outlet, the Phone (3) is expected to debut in July this year, following the launch timeline of the Phone (1) and (2). An exact launch date wasn’t shared by the publication.

Nothing Phone (3): Expected Price Range

Nothing could follow the same pricing strategy it did last year, keeping the smartphone in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 price range. To recall, the Nothing Phone (2) was priced starting at Rs 44,999. It is possible the brand may lower the price this time but nothing is clear at the moment.

Aside from that, the report also states that the brand currently has no plans to enter the premium segment and aims to first create a strong user base within the budget range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. As the first step towards its aim, the brand recently debuted the Nothing Phone (2a), priced starting at Rs 23,999.

Nothing Phone (3): Leaked Processor Details

As per the report, Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset will power the upcoming Nothing Phone (3). The information arrives from an industry source closely associated with Nothing, according to 91mobiles Hindi. Similar to how the Phone (1) and Phone (2) didn’t opt for the utmost premium processor, the Phone (3) will also opt for a chipset lower than Qualcomm’s currently most powerful SoC – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This should allow the brand to keep the smartphone price lower.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a fairly powerful chipset too, and gets a lot of the features from its elder sibling, the 8 Gen 3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a 4nm chip based on the TSMC process, consisting of an 8-core CPU structure which includes a Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.0GHz clock speed, four performance cores at 2.8GHz and three efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM (up to 4,200MHz) and UFS 4.0 storage. The Adreno 735 GPU will handle the graphics.

To sum up, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 does pick up a decent amount of features from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which definitely makes it a premium and capable chip.