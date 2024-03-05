Nothing Phone (2a), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro Launched In India: All Details

Nothing and its sub-brand have debuted a set of new products ranging from a smartphone to a neckband. Nothing has launched its Phone (2a), the handset that sits between the Phone (2) and the Phone (1). Aside from that, its sub-brand CMF has come up with two new audio devices, including the CMF Neckband Pro and the CMF Buds. Here are all the details for the new products from the two brands.

Nothing Phone (2a): Price, Availability, Specs

The Nothing Phone (2a) has launched with a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB +128GB model, Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. It’ll go on sale from March 12.

Users can avail a discount of Rs 4,000 as a part of launch day offer on the base model, only on 12th March, post which it’ll revert back to the original price.

The device will be available as a Flipkart exclusive product on the e-commerce platform in two shades: Black and White.

The Nothing Phone (2a) sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The Nothing Phone (2a) has launched with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It supports Ultra XDR technology as well. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and will get updates till Android 17 along with 4 years of security patches.

CMF Buds: Price, Availability, Specs

The CMF Buds are priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Flipkart and Myntra beginning March 6. It can be bought in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange colour options.

The CMF Buds sport 12.4mm bio-fibre drivers. With a depth of 42 dB and a Bandwidth of up to 2900 Hz, CMF Buds block out the noise – and turn it back on via Transparency

Mode. Four HD mics work with Clear Voice Technology and an advanced wind noise reduction algorithm to ensure clear call quality.

The buds support Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 technology along with tuning done by both Nothing and Dirac. Digitally enhanced using Dirac Opteo patented correction technology, the buds are equipped with five popular EQ settings tailored to various music styles.

Wearers can enjoy up to 8 hours of non-stop listening on a single charge or extend their playback time to 35.5 hours by using the buds with the charging case. A fast 10-minute charge powers you ahead for 6.5 hours – all thanks to the large 45 mAh battery in each bud and a 460 mAh battery in the case.

Then, the buds support dual-device connection meaning you can connect them to two devices simultaneously. It connects wirelessly over Bluetooth v5.3 and gets touch controls as well. The buds are IP54 rated and also have features like in-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Low-lag mode, Find My earbuds and more. It also supports software updates and customisation via the Nothing X app.

CMF Neckband Pro: Price, Availability, Specs

The CMF Neckband Pro can also be availed in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange shades. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available at Flipkart & Myntra from March 6.

The CMF Neckband Pro sports an intuitive 3-in-1 Smart Dial. It allows you to effortlessly adjust volume, play/pause or skip tracks, or control Active Noise Cancellation – all with a quick spin or press. The neckband further has an IP55 water, sweat and dust resistance rating. The ANC can cancel noises up to 50dB and as it’s adaptive, it can control the level automatically based on your ambient noises. Calling is handled by 5 microphones in total which support Clear Voice technology.

It is backed up by 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver and a 0.27cc back chamber to enhance bass depth without distortions. Similar to the CMF Buds, the neckband gets Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 – complete with five adjustable levels in the Nothing X App – which detects music signals in real time.

The flagship Processor inside the Neckband allows it support a Spatial Audio Effect which can also be enabled via the app. The app also enables you to apply software updates to the neckband. The Neckband Pro gets a 220mAh battery with 37 hours of non-stop playback or fast-charge for 10 minutes to listen for 18 hours with ANC turned off. With ANC turned can get up to 23 hours on a single full charge.

The neckband has Bluetooth v5.3 and supports dual-device connection along with Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Low-lag mode, LED charging status and the Find My earbuds feature.