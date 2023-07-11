Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1): What has changed?

Today, the Phone (2) has been unveiled as a successor to last year’s Phone (1), which create a lot of buzz among the tech community and buyers worldwide. The brand claims that the experience has become even smoother with this release. While the design changes between the two models are evident, let’s take a closer look at what has been improved under the hood.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Phone (2): Display

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ technology, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Nothing Phone (1) display

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch LTPO panel which is an OLED screen, has Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, 1600 nits peak pixel brightness, 1000 nits max outdoor brightness, Gorilla Glass protection, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Additionally, the phone’s display now features a punch hole that is centered, rather than left-aligned like on Phone (1). There are two other significant changes as well. Firstly, the display size has increased slightly. Secondly, the refresh rate is now adaptive, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. This feature will greatly improve battery life as it will refresh based on the content being displayed on the screen.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Phone (2): Performance

When it comes to performance, the Phone (1) was a mid-range device equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, while the Phone (2) takes a leap forward by being flagship-grade. It boasts the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which not only delivers superior performance but is also highly efficient.

For instance, it will now handle heavy games better and there will be less heating. Further for software, both of them run on Nothing OS. However, the Phone (2) ships with Nothing OS 2.0 while the previous year’s model should get this update by August this year, as confirmed by the brand.

Both of them get up to 12GB RAM but the Phone (2) gets up to 512GB storage whereas its predecessor maxed out at 256GB.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Phone (2): Battery backup

The Phone (1) packed a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The Phone (2) bumps up the capacity to 4700mAh and not only that, it also increases the charging speed to 45W speed which is claimed to charge the device in 55 mins from 0 to 100. It retains the 15W wireless charging, and the reverse wireless charging.

Faster charging with a bigger battery, compared with an efficient chipset such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, should result in extremely favorable results. However, it will have to be tested in the real world.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Phone (2): Cameras

Both the phones from Nothing offer dual rear cameras, with a 50MP + 50MP setup. However, the Phone (1) came with a Sony IMX766 sensor while the Phone (2) has an IMX890 primary sensor, which is obviously a better and top-end sensor.

The ultrawide angle sensor remains the same on both, and that’s the Samsung JN1 sensor. The front of the Phone (1) has a 16MP f/2.45 IMX471 sensor while the Phone (2) has a 32MP f/2.45 IMX615 sensor.

Nothing Phone (2) Cameras

Improved sensors on the front and back should result in better image quality. However, a detailed analysis will still have to be done so that the improvements can be observed better.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Phone (2): Other features

Both of the devices have stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, NFC, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. Both of them are also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. They also support face recognition and in-display fingerprint sensors for biometrics.

Overall, improvements have been made across the board and should appeal to many consumers. However, the price has also gone up from Rs 32,999 (base model) to Rs 44,999(base model). Stay tuned for our full review of the Nothing Phone (2), where we will find out if the handset is worth this price tag.