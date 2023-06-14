Nothing Phone (2) is coming on July 11; major software update for Phone (1) also confirmed

Nothing is all set to unveil the successor to its Phone 1 from last year, called the Nothing Phone 2. The brand has confirmed that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching on July 11 globally. Apart from this, a major software update for the Nothing Phone 1 has also been confirmed by the brand.

Nothing made the announcement via Twitter where it said that the Phone 2 will be coming on July 11. The brand also confirmed that it will be unveiled in India on the same date, at 8:30 PM IST. The teaser also revealed the rear glyph lighting design of the smartphone, which is looking similar to the recently leaked renders of the same.

It further suggests that Nothing isn’t departing from the design language it adopted with the Phone 1, but is just introducing some minor tweaks to it. Nothing has already revealed that Nothing Phone 2 will be coming with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, and will have a 4700mAh battery. The specifications for the smartphone were also leaked a while ago.

Read More: More details about the Nothing Phone (2) emerge: Here’s how many updates it will get

Nothing OS 2.0 for Nothing Phone 1

In separate news, the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, took to Twitter to announce that its first smartphone, the Phone 1, will receive Nothing OS 2.0 by the end of August. This update is going to be a major one for the brand because it is coming with a revamped look as per an executive from Nothing, and will have a bunch of new features.

Further, the Nothing OS 2.0 will have a major focus on the home screen showing you “what’s personal to you”, and that “your interests, your information” should be available “at a glance”.