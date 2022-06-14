Nothing Phone (1) to be made in India

Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch next month on July 12 and the company has now officially confirmed that its first smartphone will be a ’Made in India’ product and it will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Manu Sharma, VP & General Manager of Nothing India said on Twitter that “every Nothing phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. This is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us”. This is being done to meet local demands.

Sharma also said that the company is expanding its customer support in the region for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). Nothing will be opening 270+ authorised service centres in more than 250 cities and offer “year-round support via the Nothing India channels”.

Recently, Nothing confirmed that the Phone (1) will launch on July 12 at 8:30PM IST in India. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart for purchase.

Moreover, the company also gave us a first look at the Phone (1) which showed that it will sport a flat-edge design. There are antenna lines on the top edge. In addition, we can also see the metal chassis around the Phone (1). Further, the phone will feature a camera setup on the left side of the back panel. This will likely be a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup.

A tipster also leaked the pre-booking details of Nothing Phone (1) on Twitter. He says that one can pre-book the device on Flipkart by paying Rs 2,000 as a token. The pre-booking amount will be adjusted while purchasing the Phone (1) after the launch. The sale of the phone is said to begin July 18.