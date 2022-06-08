Nothing Phone (1) confirmed to launch on July 12

Carl Pei’s Nothing brand will launch its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1) July 12. The phone will be launched in London through a virtual event and will be livestreamed via the company’s official channels.

The virtual event called ‘Return to Instinct’ by Nothing will begin at 8.30pm IST. It will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. The company has now started sending the media invites for the launch event.

In addition, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has revealed that the phone will be produced locally. This could control the cost of the smartphone. The tipster also adds that Nothing Phone (1) will soon enter the production stage.

Nothing Phone (1) Leaked Specs

Nothing Phone (1) could be coming with Snapdragon 778G under the hood. However, with the recent unveiling of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the successor to Snapdragon 778G, Nothing could equip their smartphone with the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm. The smartphone is already confirmed to run a custom Android version called Nothing OS.

The smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED panel offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. For the battery, it may be powered by a 4500mAh battery and support wired and wireless fast charging. In addition, it was reported that Nothing Phone (1) will launch at €500 (approx Rs 41,300).

Further, it has also been confirmed that Nothing has teamed up with the UK’s O2, Germany’s Telekom Deutschland, and India’s Flipkart to make the gadget available in the respective markets. So, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart in India.

Furthermore, Nothing recently also confirmed that the device will have a recycled aluminium frame. Further there will be transparent rear panel, wireless charging support, Snapdragon processor and no chin (thin and symmetrical bezels). Apart from that, Nothing has been able to keep most specifications a secret till now.