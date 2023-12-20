Nothing Phone (1) Receives Android 14 Update In Beta: New Features To Look Out For

Nothing, the UK-based brand lead by former OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei, has rolled out a new beta update for its first ever smartphone which it debuted in 2022, the Nothing Phone (1). The new update is dubbed as Nothing OS 2.5 and is based on the latest version of Android, Android 14. Here’s what the update brings.

Nothing Phone (1) Android 14 Update: New Features

Nothing OS 2.5 is the brand’s most significant update since the launch of OS 2.0. While the same update is being rolled out for the Phone (2) in stable, the brand is in the process of Beta testing on Phone (1). The update brings a load of new features such as a redesigned joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and an improved flow for editing the wallpaper for a more comprehensive view of options.

There’s a new Atmosphere wallpaper effect where users can add a dynamic effect to the background photo that brings motion to colours on the home screen, alongside a seamless transition between your lock and home screens. In addition, there are new solid colour wallpapers and a Monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

A set of new gestures have also been added such as a configurable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. More Lock Screen shortcut options, three-finger swipe for screenshot, and a new screenshot editor and menu is also a part of the update.

Three new widgets are also being introduced, including a media player widget, a pedometer widget and a screen-time widget. Some other features include:

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Optimised the experience of the Weather App and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.

Nothing Phone (1) Android 14 Update: How To Install?

Once you are sure that you are on the latest version of Nothing OS, follow the steps below: