Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta based on Android 14 for Phone (2): How to update, new features

Nothing has announced a new major update for the Phone (2) users, dubbed as the Nothing OS 2.5 which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. However, it has been released as an Open Beta version, meaning it is still in the beta phase but is now available for the public to try.

Nothing OS 2.5: New Features

The announcement for the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta based on Android 14 was made via Nothing’s social handles and its community. Talking about the new features included in the update, there’s an updated widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly. There’s an all-new photos widget and a screenshot editor user interface along with three-finger swipe gesture to capture screenshots.

The design of the back gesture has been updated so it falls in line with Nothing’s own design language. Further, the brand has added the option to hide App icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. The double-press power button gesture to access the feature of user’s choice is now also available.

Next, there’s a redesigned joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options. Further, there are new solid colour wallpapers while the brand’s signature glass effect can be applied to any wallpaper of your choice.

As for Android 14-based features, these include:

Added a Monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section

New back gesture while interacting with apps

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons

More Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface

Added regional settings so you can customise your unit and number preferences

Nothing OS 2.5: How to update?

As it’s an open beta version, keep in mind that Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 may not be stable and could cause hindrance in daily use. Further, Nothing warms that “there’s a very small chance the test software may interfere with your data and require a factory reset”, in which case your data will be lost. So it is advised that users backup their data before installing the beta software. If you are willing to install it, here’s how to do that:

Install Nothing OS 2.5 on Nothing Phone (2) Step 1 Download the beta tool APK file provided by Nothing and install it from your downloads. Step 2 Next, Navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Also See: Nothing Phone (2) Review: Lost the specs battle but what… Step 3 Then, click on the “Check for new version” button and follow the steps to get started.

If you wish to rollback to the stable version after installing the open beta update, keep in mind that your data will be lost.

Nothing OS 2.5: When will Nothing Phone (1) get it?

Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the company is putting “final touches in place and the open beta (for Nothing Phone (1) is coming before end of year”. However, there was no exact release date shared.