Nothing OS 3.0 Leak: Android 15 Features Incoming

Nothing OS 3.0 for Nothing smartphones was first teased by CEO Carl Pei back in June, showcasing some of the upcoming features in the Android 15 skin update. Now, the features can be seen live in action, thanks to a new Nothing OS 3.0 leak that reveals the official screenshots of the new features and redesigned UI elements.

The team at Smartprix got their hands on the Closed Beta of Nothing OS 3.0 that was rolled out to Nothing Phone (2a) users on September 3, 2024. Nothing began registrations for the closed beta of Nothing OS 3.0 a couple of weeks back, and the update was pushed to those selected.

Smartprix seems to have gotten the update on their unit, which is the source of the Nothing OS 3.0 leak. The update is based on Android 15, Google’s upcoming major Android version. The changelog of the update, according to the leaked screenshots, is as follows:

What’s New?

Effortlessly tailor your shortcuts via the all-new Quick Settings.

Refreshed the Clock face design of the lock screen, allowing you to enter the customisation page by long-pressing the lock screen.

Added option to reset home screen layout to Nothing’s default style with a tap on top-right button on customisation page.

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Set up partial screen sharing, so you can record just an App window rather than the entire screen.

Refreshed Settings interface design for more intuitive user experience.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for smoother introduction.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Camera enhancements

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Removed vertical stripes in front video and time-lapse modes.

Smoothened user interface after countdown photos.

Regulated zoom slider display.

Experience improvements

Optimised design of the fingerprint unlocks dialogue.

Refined gesture navigation on home screen for better sensitivity.

Extended Standby time by Network Power Save Mode.

Updated security patch to September.

The update is 1.82 GB in size, and the change log further claims that Nothing will continue to add new features soon. The screenshots show the new features in action, such as the new quick settings, new fingerprint animation, lock screen customisation, and much more.

Carl Pei teased the update by saying that Nothing OS 3.0 would roll out in September. This means the update can be expected to roll out by the end of this month. If not in September, it will arrive in October, when Google is also confirmed to release Android 15 for Pixel smartphones.