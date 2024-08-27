Google May Have Delayed Android 15 Release for Pixel Smartphones

Update 27/08/2024, 12:00PM IST: The release notes for the Android Beta Exit update which was rolled out to Android 15 beta users was updated recently, stating that those who are waiting for the Android 15 stable update should “ignore the OTA until Android 15 is available in October.” This confirms that Android 15 stable update will indeed rollout later in October this year.

Original Story Below

The final beta for Android 15 was released earlier this month and while it was expected that Google’s own Pixel devices will get the stable update next month, that might not be the case as a report suggests that it may have been delayed. This would reportedly also result in the biggest gap ever between the source code release and the Pixel update release of the latest Android version.

Android Authority reports the release of stable Android 15 update is seemingly being delayed to improve its stability. Google also didn’t launch Pixel 9 series with Android 15, likely due to the same reason. Citing a source close to the development, the publication notes that Google currently plans to roll out the Android 15 update for Pixel phones sometime in October, possibly even in the middle of the month.

This is important to note because Google is scheduled to release the source code for Android 15 next week. However, with the Android 15 stable release for Pixel devices delayed, this could lead to a delay of 30 days or longer between when these devices receive their OTA update and when the source code of Android 15 is released.

Furthermore, this would be the first time the gap has extended beyond 15 days which happened only once when Android 12 was released. Otherwise, Google has been consistent in rolling out the souce code of the latest Android version and releasing it to the Pixel devices on the same date.

Since the same-day release guarantee was broken with Android 12, the Pixel team now routinely holds back updates until they’re fully prepared to launch. This approach, as per the publication, allows them additional time to finalize marketing for Pixel Feature Drops, conduct thorough testing, and address any last-minute bugs.

It’s possible that the release date might change, but the publication is “fairly confident” that the information it was given is, at the very least, not outdated. Google did add Pixel 9 series to the list of devices supporting Android 15 beta quite recently. Pixel 6 series, 7 series, 8 series, and the latest Pixel 9 series are set to receive the update whenever it releases.

As for progress from other brands, One UI 7 beta based on Android 15 has also likely been delayed, but reports suggest Samsung will launch it sometime in September. OnePlus is also expected to debut OxygenOS 15 next month.