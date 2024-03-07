Nothing Joins Hands with Perplexity for AI: How To Use it?

Nothing, a Band LED by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, recently announced a partnership with Perplexity AI. This artificial intelligence-backed chatbot competes with the likes of Google’s Gemini and more. What is this partnership all about, and what would you get out of it as a benefit? Here’s every answer for you.

What is Perplexity AI?

Perplexity is an alternative to traditional search engines, where you can ask questions and receive answers. The company claims that a curated set of sources backs up the answers. It has a conversational interface, contextual awareness, and personalization to help you learn your interests and preferences over time.

“Perplexity’s mission is to make searching for information online feel like you have a knowledgeable assistant guiding you, it is a powerful productivity and knowledge tool that can help you save time and energy with mundane tasks for a multitude of use cases”, says the brand.

Nothing Phone (2a) Buyers To Get Free Perplexity Pro

Perplexity offers a subscription model for its service apart from the free-to-use model, called Perplexity Pro. This subscription gives you access to the latest models from OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI’s GPT-4 is great for analytics and coding, while Anthropic’s Claude 2 is better for writing and summarizing.

Nothing and Perplexity partnership will allow the buyers of Nothing’s latest smartphone, the Phone (2a), to get the latter’s Pro subscription for free for a year, as announced by the CEO of Perplexity. However, only those buyers who get the phone in the first week after it goes on sale, which is March 12, will be eligible to claim the offer. This means you’ll have to purchase the device on or before March 19 to claim the offer.

Where Is The Offer Available?

The offer can be claimed in countries including Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. It can also be availed in the United States but only through the dedicated Developer Program.

How To Claim The Offer?

After purchasing Nothing Phone (2a), head to nothing.tech/perplexity and click on redeem now. You will need your IMEI number and Flipkart order number. Follow the instructions provided to activate your Perplexity Pro subscription.

Once you receive your activation code, you can apply the coupon to your account. Note that coupons can only be redeemed online and not through mobile apps.