Nothing & Flipkart mess up? Only two variants of Phone (1) available for pre-order

Nothing finally launched its much hyped Phone (1) smartphone around the globe in an event held in the evening yesterday. However, Indian customers are not happy with the way they are being treated by the brand as most of the Nothing Phone (1) models have been out of stock on Flipkart since launch.

Since the invite system for the pre-order pass began, Nothing has stated that those customers who pre-order the Phone (1) will be able to order the model of their choice on July 12, 9PM via Flipkart in India. However, at 9PM yesterday, majority of the models were being shown as out of stock. While some people were able to order the White model with 256GB storage, most weren’t able to as the variants soon went out of stock.

Now, Nothing stated that the pre-order pass guarantees one that they’ll be able to pre-order the device. However, if most of the models are going to remain out of stock, it doesn’t give the person the liberty to order the model they want. At launch, only two models including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims have been available for purchase and that too only in Black colour.

It is unclear whether the White colour of Nothing Phone (1) will be available before July 21 for pre-order customers as that is when the phone goes on open sale on Flipkart for the rest of the nation. Moreover, this mess up could cause the pre-order customers to lose the Rs 1,000 discount offer which Nothing is providing for a limited time.

It is disappointing to see a new brand pull off such a move when a bunch of users were ready to pre-order the device but cannot order the variant of their choice. Regardless, our first impressions of the Nothing Phone (1) have been good so far. The design of the smartphone is definitely an eye grabber and the performance has been lag free so far. We’ll talk about our detailed analysis of the Nothing Phone (1) in our upcoming review so stay tuned for that.