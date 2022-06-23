Following footsteps of OnePlus: Nothing to use invite system for Phone (1) initially

Nothing is creating as much hype as possible for its upcoming Phone (1) from a video showcasing the LED lights at the back to showing the process of how the device has been created from the ground up. Now, a new confirmation from the brand tells us that it will initially be using the invite system for the Phone (1) buyers, the same as what OnePlus did with its first smartphone.

Nothing posted a video on its YouTube channel towards the end of which, it confirmed that an invite-only model will be used for Nothing Phone (1) in the early stages of sales. “When you’re making a very complicated product like a smartphone, It takes some time to ramp up. We could either wait until we’ve accumulated a lot of phones and start the sales then, or we can start selling as soon as possible. We chose the latter”, said Carl Pei, in the video.

Using this sales model, Nothing will be able to keep up the hype and will maintain it as the talk of the town for a longer period. Pei said that it will be able to have “at least some” phones in the hands of people as some have been waiting for over a year for the smartphone to launch. The company says that the Nothing community will be given preference so they can get their hands on the device early.

Nothing Phone (1) to be made in India

Once that happens, the company will then ramp up production so that the Phone 1 will start selling more widely. Nothing hasn’t confirmed as to how the invite system will work in the beginning. However, we do know that Nothing has surely taken some inspiration from OnePlus and this invite system is proof of the same. For those who don’t remember, OnePlus also followed this sales strategy for its OnePlus One for some time before announcing open sales for the smartphone.

Apart from that, we do know how the phone looks from the back. It has a transparent design at the back along with LED lights which the company likes to call as ‘Glyphs’. These LEDs have been intelligently integrated and synced with the software to give an enhanced experience to the users.