Google Rolls Out Gemini for Google TV

Google has begun rolling out Gemini for Google TV on select models from TCL. “Gemini can now be your conversational assistant to help you find content to watch on the big screen, plus get more information about your favourite shows and movies,” the company said in a blog post.

Gemini for Google TV: Features

Google notes that “everything you already do with Google Assistant still works, but Gemini on Google TV goes beyond simple commands and lets you engage in free-flowing conversations with your big screen.” Users can get help from “finding the perfect show for whatever mood you’re in,” to brainstorming “a family trip or answer complex homework questions.”

To use Gemini on Google TV, one can say the “Hey Google” hotword or press the microphone button on their TV remote. Example prompts for finding entertainment content with Gemini for Google TV include:

“ For the group: Movie night doesn’t need to be a debate. Finding something everyone can agree on is as simple as asking, “Find me something to watch with my wife. I like dramas, but she likes lighthearted comedies.”

Movie night doesn’t need to be a debate. Finding something everyone can agree on is as simple as asking, “Find me something to watch with my wife. I like dramas, but she likes lighthearted comedies.” For the catch-up: When a new season of your favorite show launches, get up to speed in an instant. Just ask, “What happened in the last season of ‘Outlander’?”

When a new season of your favorite show launches, get up to speed in an instant. Just ask, “What happened in the last season of ‘Outlander’?” For the vague search: Can’t remember the name of that new show everyone’s talking about? Just describe it. “What’s the new hospital drama everyone’s talking about?” Gemini will recommend a few options, like “The Pitt.”

You can also ask follow-up questions to get more information before making your pick, like “What are the reviews for ‘The Pitt’?””

Gemini can also help with educational content or cooking-related topics with supporting YouTube videos, such as:

“ For school projects: Helping your child with a class project? Ask Gemini: “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader.” Then follow up with, “How do I make a model volcano?”

Helping your child with a class project? Ask Gemini: “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader.” Then follow up with, “How do I make a model volcano?” For new skills: Ready to learn a new skill? Gemini can guide you. “How do I learn guitar as a beginner?”

Ready to learn a new skill? Gemini can guide you. “How do I learn guitar as a beginner?” For the kitchen: Planning to attend a potluck? Ask Gemini, “What’s a dessert I can make in less than an hour?””

Gemini for Google TV: Availability

Gemini is available on the TCL QM9K series starting today. Later this year, Gemini will be available on more devices, including the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models. More Gemini capabilities will be coming on TV, soon.