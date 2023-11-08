Nothing Ear (3) TWS earbuds to launch in January 2024: Report

Nothing launched it’s first ever product, the ear (1) TWS earbuds back in 2021 and followed it with the ear (2) earlier this year in March. The UK-based consumer electronics brand is now expected to launch the Nothing Ear (3) TWS earbuds as soon as next year. So here’s what you can expect.

Nothing Ear (3): What to expect?

According to a report by Mashable India, Nothing will launch the ear (3) TWS earbuds in January 2024. The publication cites sources as people familiar with the matter. “A trusted internal source has told Mashable India that Nothing is working on something (undisclosed device) which is tipped to be launched in January 2024”, the report read.

However, as the source hasn’t mentioned what the product actually is, you might want to take the information with a pinch of salt. The publication further notes that it is making an assumption regarding the launch of the ear (3) based on the past pattern of launches.

Even if it’s not ear (3), it could be an entirely new product from the Carl Pei-lead company. Interestingly, Pei recently posted on X stating that “something naughty is coming next week”. While we aren’t sure what it could be, we can assume it’s related to the launch that may take place in January in next year.

The Nothing Ear (3) is expected to follow the same design language as its predecessors and arrive with transparent earbuds and case design. The earbuds could pack newer drives to enhance the audio and better mics for improved ANC quality. There should be new software features that would tag along, in addition to major improvements to the battery life as well.