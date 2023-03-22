Nothing Ear (2) First Impression: Successor done right

Nothing debuted its Ear (2) TWS earbuds earlier today with a bunch of improvements on-paper at least. The ear (2) gets support for a high-quality LHDC 5.0 codec, dual connection, a claimed improvement in battery life, as well as personalised audio profile. As we got to use the product ahead of the launch, we have our first impressions ready for the Nothing Ear (2).

The design of the Nothing Ear (2) builds upon the design of its predecessor and refines it further. While you may not be able to distinguish it at the first glance, there are positioning changes and even in size where the case is now more compact and pocketable. The buds however, are almost the same in size.

The case opens up the same way as before and has a small indent at the top. It makes for a great place to rest your finger while holding the buds. As for the buds, they have soft eartips and the medium ones that came on the buds out of the box fit perfectly fine. However, if they don’t for you, Nothing does provide extra eartips inside the box which are Small and Large in size.

You also get a high-quality USB-C to USB-C cable inside the box so you can charge the earbuds. The earbuds also support wireless charging and can also be reverse charged via devices which support the feature. As for the features, there are a bunch of new ones including the new LHDC 5.0 codec, multipoint connection, personalised audio profile, and adaptive ANC as well.

Active Noise Cancellation can cancel up to 40dB noise and feels slightly better and stronger than the Ear (1). Nothing claims that the ear (2) can offer 36 hours of battery life with ANC off, compared to 34 hours which ear (1) gave.

However, to test out the battery backup and the sound quality alongside the other new features of the Nothing Ear (2), we need more time. At a price point of Rs 11,499, the new earbuds from Nothing do seem to offer a considerable value and a decent amount of improvement over its predecessor.

But how will they fair against the stiff competition and whether the impressive specs would translate to a similar experience, are some of the questions we will be answering in our full review of the Nothing Ear (2). So stay tuned for that!