Nothing ear (1) receives an update with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri support

Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds have received a software update. The new update brings Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri support to TWS earphones.

The new feature is accessible and can be customized on both iOS and Android devices. Now, one can have all the more enhanced experience with Nothing ear (1) as it comes with stronger Bluetooth pairing, more accurate battery display and supports online firmware updates.

In addition, this feature also assists with an improved Find My Earbud function, making it easier to locate the earbuds in case they are misplaced.

Here are some easy steps to activate this feature on your device.

Update the Firmware in the Nothing app

Select Touch button

Customise the Triple Tap gesture control in the left/right earbud to select Voice Assistant

Wake up your default Voice Assistant using the Triple Tap touch gesture.

Specifications

Nothing Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds (TWS) was launched in India in July this year. They come with Active Noise Cancellation and a dual-driver setup. They feature 11.6mm, dynamic drivers. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.

The earbuds have a battery capacity of 570mAh. It is claimed to offer four hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. With the charging case combined, users can get up to 34 hours of battery life.

During our review of the Ear 1, we found the design of the earbuds to be attractive. The case and earbuds are transparent to some extent but not 100 percent. The stem of Earbuds is transparent on one side, and on other side, though transparent, appears black.

On the other hand, earbuds are made of hard white plastic. The placement of mics, internals, and magnets on the stem used for charging is neatly done and will grab attention. The app is quite neat and clean, but we felt that an equalizer would have been handy instead of the preset option.