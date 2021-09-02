Nokia X20 gets Android 12 Beta

The Nokia X20 was unveiled back in April, and the device has now received the very first build of Android 12 Beta. Nokia earlier mentioned that developers who will participate in the programme would be able to collaborate, share ideas and tips with like-minded experts through the Nokia phones community forum.

Here are the steps on how you can enrol into the beta testing program of Android 12 for the Nokia X20:

Ensure you have the latest version of the My Phone app installed.

Open the My Phone app on your device, click on the Support banner at the bottom, and scroll down to “Android developer preview”.

Allow the app to check your IMEI, agree to the software license terms and conditions, and after checking the Important Notes, click on Continue.

Once registered, you will receive the build on your device within 12 hours. Alternatively, if you want to try and get the build sooner, wait about 20 minutes after requesting the build and then try a manual request from Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

Nokia notes that this build will wipe all the data from your device. So you may want to back up all your data. And as it is a beta build, you may want to avoid installing it on your daily driver.

The Nokia X20 comes with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

The processor is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage. You can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For optics, the Nokia X20 comes with a quad-rear camera setup.