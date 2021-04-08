Nokia launches Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 smartphones

Nokia has launched its newest range of smartphones globally consisting of the X, G and C series of phones.

Nokia's new X, G and C series of smartphones are finally launching, consisting of the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and finally, the Nokia C10. While the X series is powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset, the G-series gets power from MediaTek's chipsets.

The Nokia X20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colour options and comes in 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations. The Nokia X10 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Forest and Snow colour options and comes in 6/64GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128GB configurations.

The Nokia G20 will be available in select markets globally starting May in Night and Glacier colour options and comes in 4/64GB and 4/128GB configurations. The Nokia G10 will be available in select markets globally starting late April in Night and Dusk colour options and comes in 3/32GB and 4/64GB configurations.

The Nokia C20 will be available in select markets globally starting June in Sand and Dark Blue colour options and comes in 1/16GB, 2/32GB configurations. The Nokia C10 will be available in select markets globally starting in Light Purple and Grey colour options and comes in 1/16GB, 1/32GB and 2/16GB configurations.

Nokia X20, Nokia X10 Specifications

The Nokia X20 and the X10 come with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. Both are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM for Nokia X20 and up to 6GB for Nokia X10, along with 128GB of onboard storage options for both.

You can expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. Both also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia X20 comes with a Zeiss Optics based quad-rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Auto Focus, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia X10 has all the same sensors with Zeiss optics, except it replaces the 64MP main sensor with a 48MP one. And on the front, it has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

The Nokia X10 and X20 pack a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10.

Nokia G20, Nokia G10 Specifications

The Nokia G20 and the G10 sport a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio along with a brightness boost. While the Nokia G20 is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the Nokia G10 is powered by the Helio G25 SoC. The Nokia G20 comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB. The Nokia G10 comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable on this one as well.

Both the phones have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the camera, the Nokia G20 comes with a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia G10 has a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary shooter paired with two 2MP shooters each for Macro and depth shots. And on the front, it has the same 8MP sensor for selfies as the G20.

The Nokia G10 and G20 pack a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include, Google Assistant key, and IPX2 rating for both the phones.

Nokia C20, Nokia C10 Specifications

The Nokia C20 and the C10 sport a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with a HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400-nits of peak brightness. While the Nokia C20 is powered by the Octa-Core UNISOC SC9863 SoC, the Nokia C10 is powered by the quad-core UNISOC SC7331e chip. You get up to 2 gigs of RAM and up to 32 gigs of storage along with storage expansion support up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

Both the phones support face unlock but don't have a fingerprint sensor. For the cameras, you get a single 5MP shooter on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Nokia C20 and C10 are backed by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, Micro-USB port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.