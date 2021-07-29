Nokia T20 Tablet Specifications, Price tipped

Nokia is said to be working on a new tablet with the model number T20. The pricing and specifications for this tablet have now been leaked. It will be the first tablet from Nokia since 2014 and is being expected to come in both Wi-Fi and 4G variants.

NokiaMob spotted a listing for the tablet on the UK retailer website ‘More Computers’. Two connectivity options were spotted for the tablet, including Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variants.

The Wi-Fi only variant has been listed to cost GBP 185 (approx Rs 19,100). The Wi-Fi + 4G variant is said to cost GBP 202 (approx Rs 20,900) in the UK.

Nokia T20 Tablet Specifications

The Nokia T20 Tablet could come with a 10.36-inch touchscreen display. Apart from that, you would get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The listing also suggests that the tablet will be offered in a Blue colour option. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the device by HMD Global or Nokia.

Two more tablets were spotted by NokiaMob last month on a Russian Certification Website. These tablets bear the model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397. These two models are believed to be variants of the upcoming T20 tablet by Nokia.

In recent news to Nokia, the brand launched the Nokia XR20, Nokia C30 and a bunch of TWS earbuds. The Nokia XR20 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. In addition, the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and has IP68 certification.

It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.