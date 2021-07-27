Nokia XR20, C30, 6310, TWS earbuds launched

Nokia has launched a new entry-level smartphone for select markets, called the Nokia C30. Along with that, the brand has also launched Nokia XR20, Nokia 6310 and a bunch of TWS earbuds. The Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 Go Edition, a version of Android 11 optimized and toned down for basic entry-level devices.

The Nokia C30 comes in two colour options — Green and White. Pricing for the phone starts at €99, which approximately converts to Rs 8,600. Unfortunately, there’s no information regarding the India launch of the smartphone.

Nokia XR20 comes in Ultra Blue or Granite Grey colours with a single 6/128GB variant. The price has been set for $550 (approx Rs 40,900). The sales for the phone will begin on August 24.

The Nokia 6310 will retail for a global average price of €40 (approx Rs 47). The Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro will go on sale in September in Europe, the US, and the Middle East for $99 (approx Rs 7,300). Nokia Comfort earbuds will be going on sale in August globally for $49 (approx Rs 3,600). The Nokia Go Earbuds+ will be out in August for $29 (approx Rs 2,100) in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Nokia C30 Specifications

The Nokia C30 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor powers the smartphone. The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C30 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is the 5-megapixel shooter. In addition, this handset has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it also carries support for face unlock.

The Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports only a 10W charger. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 6310 Specifications

The Nokia 6310 has Nokia’s traditional feature phone factor. On the front, there’s a 2.8-inch curved panel with QVGA resolution. There’s support for wireless FM radio, 2G support, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port for charging, along with Series 30+ platform. The Unisoc 6531F processor powers the phone. It packs a 1,150mAh battery that should last you weeks. The snake game is also present, along with internet connectivity and torch functionality.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

The Nokia XR20 comes in a ruggedized casing. This casing is MIL-STD810H-certified, which makes it capable of withstanding drops from 1.8 meters. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and also has IP68 certification. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 550 nits.

The Snapdragon 480 SoC powers it with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device is confirmed to get 4 years of security patches and 3 years of major Android OS upgrades. It runs on Android 11.

The device has a 48MP 1/2.25-inch f/1.8 main camera and a 13MP 1/3-inch f/2.4 ultrawide sensor, each with its own LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP f/2.0 fixed-focus lens. It is backed by a 4,360mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Nokia TWS Earphones

Nokia also launched three new TWS earbuds, including the Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro, Nokia Comfort earbuds, and Nokia Go Earbuds+. The Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro feature Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation, and aptX support. In addition, they come with an IPX5 rating, and the case features wireless charging. There’s also a low latency 60ms gaming mode while giving up to 27 hours of playtime with the case.

The Nokia Comfort earbuds sport IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, touch control, and master/slave auto-switch. You get 29 hours of playtime with the case. The Nokia Go Earbuds + sports Bluetooth 5.0, 26 hours of total playtime with the case and also have IPX4 water resistance.