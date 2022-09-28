Nokia T10 tablet launched in India

Nokia has today announced its second Nokia tablet, Nokia T10 in India, joining its tablet range. Nokia T10 is engineered to last longer with guaranteed Android software upgrades, Android 12 right out of the box and regular security updates. Further, the tablet has an 8-inch HD display.

Nokia T10 (WiFi) is available in India exclusively on Amazon & Nokia’s own website, for Rs 11,799 for 3/32GB Wi-Fi & Rs 12,799 for 4/64GB Wi-Fi model. The company has also confirmed that the LTE model of the tablet will also be launching soon in India.

Nokia T10 Specifications

The Nokia T10 tablet features a 8-inch HD display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Further, the display has 360 nits of typical brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 12nm octa-core Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. It is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet sports an 8-megapixel auto-focus camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. There is also a 2-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera sensor at the front.

In addition, the Nokia T10 runs on Android 12, and the company has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. On the battery front, it packs an 5250mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

Moreover, the tablet lacks a fingerprint scanner, but there is Face Unlock for security. The connectivity features include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. It is IPX2 rated for splash resistance. There are stereo speakers with OZO playback support while the device is Netflix HD certified as well.

While this tablet may not be high on performance, it is definitely worth to look at if you are in the market looking for a budget tablet with the sole purpose of media consumption. As it is Netflix HD certified as well, shows & series on the app should look sharp. Moreover, Nokia is also promising 2 years of guaranteed OS upgrades so there’s peace of mind that you’ll stay updated with the latest version of Android for a long time.