Nokia T21 tablet, Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro TWS, Portable Wireless Speaker 2 unveiled

Nokia today announced a bunch of products, including the Nokia T21 tablet, Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro and the Portable wireless speaker 2. The new Nokia T21 is promised to get 2 years of OS upgrades and has features such as HD video streaming, voice calling and NFC payment capability.

Nokia T21 comes in Charcoal Grey and is available in 4/64GB and 4/128 GB memory and storage configuration in Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE options starting at 129 EUR (approx Rs 10,300). Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 comes in grey colour and will be available in select markets globally from September for55 EUR (approx Rs 4,300). Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro come in White and Black colours and will be available in select markets from September for 100 EUR (approx Rs 8,000).

Nokia T21 Specifications

The Nokia T21 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has a pixel density of 226 PPI, 360 nits of typical brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset. It is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an LED flash. There is also a 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera sensor at the front.

In addition, the Nokia T21 runs on Android 12, and the company has assured of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. On the battery front, it packs an 8200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support while it ships with a 10W charger.

Moreover, the tablet lacks a fingerprint scanner, but there is Face Unlock for security. The connectivity features are 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. It is IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance. There are stereo speakers with OZO playback support while the device is Netflix HD certified as well.

Read More: Nokia X30 5G, G60 5G, C31 smartphones announced, India launch soon

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro, Portable Wireless Speaker 2

The Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro have Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for a noise-free listening experience and an Ambient mode for listening with environmental sound. It supports Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) and Al speech enhancement technology for call clarity. There’s support for Quickly connect with Fast Pair and wear-and-play sensors for intuitive controls.

The buds support Multipoint connectivity using which it connects to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. There’s a Low latency mode for games and videos. The audio relies on 13 mm large neodymium drivers.

For battery life, it gets up to 28 hours even when Hybrid ANC is on. The buds are IPX4 sweat and splash-resistant. You can get a playtime of up to 7 hours (9 hours without Hybrid ANC) on a single charge. The case also supports wireless charging.

As for the portable wireless speaker 2, it gets IPX7 water resistance. It has 45mm drivers producing 5W of sound output. One can link multiple speakers for a stereo experience. It connects via Bluetooth 5.1 and has a playtime of 22 hours. There’s a USB-C port for charging the speaker.