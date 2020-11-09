Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K Android TV 10 set-top box launched

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 set top box is powered by a quad-core Amlogic S905X3 chipset, with 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores and ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It runs Android TV 10 operating system.

A Nokia-branded Android TV set-top box called Nokia Streaming Box 8000 has been announced. The Streaming Box 8000 is made by Streamview, an Austrian company, who has licensed the Nokia brand name to sell streaming devices in some regions, including Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.





Nokia Streaming Box 8000 price and availability

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is priced at EUR 100 (approximately Rs. 8,800). It will be available for purchase before Christmas.





Nokia Streaming Box 8000 Specifications





The Streaming Box 8000 has HDMI connection for plugging into your TV, but it also has built-in Ethernet, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port, plus optical audio and AV-out socket. The device features dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.



The streaming device comes with Chromecast Built-in and a Google Assistant remote control. The remote has hotkeys for YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. These apps will reportedly be pre-installed while Disney+ can be installed from the Google Play Store.



The set-top box supports 4K streaming however there is no information on HDR capabilities but it should support HDR10 because the device’s chipset supports this feature. There is also no mention of Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support.





