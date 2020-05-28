Advertisement

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model to reportedly launch on June 4

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 11:13 am

Latest News

The company is said to be working on a 43-inch model for its Nokia Smart TV in the country.
Advertisement

HMD Global is planning to launch a new Smart TV in India pretty soon. The company is said to be working on a 43-inch model for its Nokia Smart TV in the country. 

 

As per a report by Gadgets360, the Nokia Smart TV will be launched in India on June 4. Smart TV will be exclusively available for purchase from Flipkart. The report further highlights that the Smart TV will be priced between Rs 31,000 to Rs 34,000 in the country. With this, the 43-inch Smart TV is expected to come with similar features that is present in the 55-inch model. 

 

The upcoming Nokia Smart TV is said to come with JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. To recall, the company introduced the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch in India in December last year. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 41,999. 

 

Advertisement

Recollecting some key specs, the Nokia Smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle and 400 nits brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10 technology for enhancing a scene by scene brightness, contrast & colour performance. It comes with Intelligent Dimming technology as well which will provide deeper blacks for better contrast.

 

The TV has built-in 24w Bottom-firing speakers with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass tones. On the connectivity front, it features two USB ports, three HDMI ports, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth and an ethernet port.

 

Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phone announced

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model Nokia Smart TV 43-inch launch Nokia Smart TV 43-inch specs Nokia Smart TV 43-inch price Nokia Smart TVs Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Display 1A monitor announced

Sony Bravia X8000H and X7500H 4K HDR TV series launched in India

Redmi Smart TV X series with 4K display announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies