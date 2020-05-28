Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model to reportedly launch on June 4

The company is said to be working on a 43-inch model for its Nokia Smart TV in the country.

HMD Global is planning to launch a new Smart TV in India pretty soon. The company is said to be working on a 43-inch model for its Nokia Smart TV in the country.

As per a report by Gadgets360, the Nokia Smart TV will be launched in India on June 4. Smart TV will be exclusively available for purchase from Flipkart. The report further highlights that the Smart TV will be priced between Rs 31,000 to Rs 34,000 in the country. With this, the 43-inch Smart TV is expected to come with similar features that is present in the 55-inch model.

The upcoming Nokia Smart TV is said to come with JBL Audio and Dolby Vision support. To recall, the company introduced the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch in India in December last year. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 41,999.

Recollecting some key specs, the Nokia Smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle and 400 nits brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10 technology for enhancing a scene by scene brightness, contrast & colour performance. It comes with Intelligent Dimming technology as well which will provide deeper blacks for better contrast.

The TV has built-in 24w Bottom-firing speakers with DTS TruSurround, Dolby Audio and audio optimizations from JBL for deep bass tones. On the connectivity front, it features two USB ports, three HDMI ports, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth and an ethernet port.