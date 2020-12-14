Nokia Purebook X14 teased ahead of India launch

The new laptop by Nokia has been teased by Flipkart and it will be called the Nokia Purebook X14.

A few days ago it was revealed through a Flipkart microsite that Nokia is working on laptops for the Indian market and the laptops will be launched through Flipkart. The same microsite has been updated to unveil the name and few specs of the upcoming laptop from Nokia.

The upcoming Nokia laptop will be called the Nokia Purebook X14 which should come in a black variant. It is unknown if there will be more colour options or not.

The laptop should have an 'ultralight' build quality with a weight of just 1.1 kgs. The laptop should be powered by the core i5 processor and should also come equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio tech as per the site.

The new Purebook X14 by Nokia still doesn't have a launch date but as the Flipkart page says, it should be 'coming soon'. We also don't have any price details for the laptops. A BIS listing has revealed that the new Nokia laptops will come in 9 models.

These nine models are expected to come with model numbers NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi310UL41S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL82S, NKi310UL42S, and NKi310UL85S.

As per the naming of these laptops models in the listing, the alpha numeric parts seem to indicate the processor model which means that 5 out of these 9 laptops will be powered by the Intel Core i5 processor while 4 of them should come with the Intel Core i3 processor. They should be using 10th-generation Intel processors.