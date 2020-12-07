Nokia 5.4 full specifications leaked online ahead of launch

Nokia 5.4 will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Nokia is said to launch Nokia 5.4 by the end of this month. Now ahead of the launch, the phone full specifications have surfaced online.

The Nokia 5.4 specifications have been leaked by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. As per the leak, Nokia 5.4 will feature a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

For the camera configuration, there will be a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia 5.4 will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone will sport a fingerprint sensor as well as include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 5.4 are likely to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone will measure 160.97x75.99x8.70mm and weigh 182 grams. The phone is also said to come in two - Blue and Purple colour options.

As per recent listings on Australian retailers, Acquire and Aus Shop IT, the Nokia 5.4 comes in Blue and Purple colours. Aus Shop IT lists 4GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant priced at AUD 349 (approx. Rs 19,000). Acquire lists the same variant for AUD371 (approx. Rs 20,200).