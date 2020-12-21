Advertisement

Nokia launches its first Smart AC in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2020 2:53 pm

Nokia has launched the first Smart Air Conditioner in India through Flipkart with self cleaning technology.

Flipkart  today announced the launch of ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners - marking the global technology brand’s entry into the home appliances segment. The range will be priced starting Rs. 30,999 and will be available on Flipkart from December 29, 2020.

 

The Nokia air conditioners include many unique features including Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, Intelligent motion sensors and wi-fi connected Smart climate control, and ensures that these air conditioners offer an experience that goes beyond cooling as per the company. 

 

The air conditioner comes with a hidden display that lights up only when you power on the AC. It supports triple inverter technology, brushless DC motors and a dual rotary compressor that ensures silent operations. 

 

The smart AC also features self-cleaning technology with the help of 6-in-1 filters with anti-microbial ionizer. 

 

With the 4-in-1 adjustable tonnage, the AC could be more power efficient by using less power to cool a smaller room. As it is a smart AC, it can be controlled with the SmartHome+ App so you turn on/off the AC, control temperature, switch modes, etc from anywhere.

 

The Mobile app will also send notifications to your phone as smart reminders to clean the filter, diagnose any problems, set multiple on/ off schedules, and more. 

