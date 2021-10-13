Nokia G300 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC, triple cameras

Nokia has launched a new smartphone in the US that comes as a budget smartphone. The Nokia G300 5G comes with Snapdragon 480 SoC along with OZO Audio support. OZO Audio is claimed to bring spatial audio to the video viewing experience. The phone also has support for Electronic Image Stabilization.

The Nokia G300 5G costs $199 (approx Rs 15,000) in the US and will be up for pre-orders starting October 19. The phone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB variant. Information regarding global availability of the device is yet to be shared by the company.

Nokia G300 5G Specifications

The Nokia G300 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC under the hood. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, the phone has support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

For optics, the Nokia G300 comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 16-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor.

The Nokia G300 is backed by a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is also compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

In related news to Nokia, the brand recently launched the T20 Tablet. The Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has a pixel density of 226 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.The device packs a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset.